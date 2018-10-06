MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of runners will lace up for the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning, and drivers are encouraged to check the course map and take alternate routes to avoid street closures during the races.

The race kicks off Sunday just before 7 a.m. with the 20th anniversary Medtronic TC 10-Mile. The 37th annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon follows at 8 a.m. for runners.

The marathon will begin near U.S. Bank Stadium and run down 6th Street to Hennepin Avenue. The 26.2-mile course heads south onto Minnehaha Parkway. The course then stretches east to West River Parkway, crossing the Mississippi River at Franklin Avenue. It ends in St. Paul near the State Capitol.

More than 30,000 runners have registered for the events.

The course weaves through the cities, so you’ll want to check the route if you’ll be driving around on Sunday. While runners are on the courses, no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be permitted.