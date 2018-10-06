  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Road Closures, Twin Cities Marathon
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of runners will lace up for the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning, and drivers are encouraged to check the course map and take alternate routes to avoid street closures during the races.

The race kicks off Sunday just before 7 a.m. with the 20th anniversary Medtronic TC 10-Mile. The 37th annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon follows at 8 a.m. for runners.

The marathon will begin near U.S. Bank Stadium and run down 6th Street to Hennepin Avenue. The 26.2-mile course heads south onto Minnehaha Parkway. The course then stretches east to West River Parkway, crossing the Mississippi River at Franklin Avenue. It ends in St. Paul near the State Capitol.

More than 30,000 runners have registered for the events.

The course weaves through the cities, so you’ll want to check the route if you’ll be driving around on Sunday. While runners are on the courses, no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be permitted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.