MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 25-year-old man died after a one-vehicle crash in St. Louis County early Sunday.

First responders arrived to find a pickup truck on its roof around 2:15 a.m. in Biwabik Township. Authorities determined the driver had lost control of the truck and skidded off the roadway, rolling into a ditch.

Medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but all were unsuccessful.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification to his family.