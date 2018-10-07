MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Alan Page’s wife died eight days ago, but he was still outside his house on the marathon route cheering on all the runners.

This year, he did it all for her.

Several marathon-watchers approached Page to talk to him about her.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner gave Page a wireless microphone, which caught the interactions — they were really quite nice.

Justice Page shares how he remembers his late wife, Diane Page, and the tradition they shared.