MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Alan Page’s wife died eight days ago, but he was still outside his house on the marathon route cheering on all the runners.
This year, he did it all for her.
Several marathon-watchers approached Page to talk to him about her.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner gave Page a wireless microphone, which caught the interactions — they were really quite nice.
Justice Page shares how he remembers his late wife, Diane Page, and the tradition they shared.
“She loved being out here and loved being a part of this, organizing it, it’s not the same. Hopefully, we can cheer the runners along, they can have a good time, those of us who remember Diane can remember her. In a sense she’s here. In her spirit. She’s a part of all of us, so we are carrying on the tradition. It reminds me of what this is all about. Diane is about lifting people up. And she loved being out here to encourage the runners. She loved encouraging people. She was just, as I said earlier, she was remarkable. It means a lot, because in the end, they are a part of who we are. And to have those people concerned about me, concerned about her, it’s pretty special. It’s raw, it’s hard, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. She made a huge impact. We’ve done this for 20 plus years. This this the first one she missed. It was important, and is important that we carry on.”