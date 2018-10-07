  • WCCO 4On Air

Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency during a break-in at an Eden Prairie residence.

Police responded to a call from a woman about a home burglary at her house on Jennifer Court around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The woman told authorities the two burglary suspects fled with cash, and that a man who was in the residence with her needed medical attention.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the man, but the attempt to save him was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities are not yet sure what caused his medical condition.

Police believe the burglary was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

The name and cause of death of the man have not yet been released.

