MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family in the north metro made it out of their home safely before it was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the 3900 block Nature View Circle in Robbinsdale. Large flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived. Two parents and three children got out safely.

There was a fire hydrant right in front of the house, but firefighters had to use one farther away because there was too much heat. The fire spread to a house next door and its attic caught fire, and there was significant damage to the side of that home.

Crews from six other fire departments came into help because the fire spread so quickly.

“Unfortunately new homes today are filled with lighterweight materials that are actually more conducive to flame and unfortunately when a fire starts, it tends to progress very quickly and that’s what we ended up encountering here today,” Guy Dorholt with the Robbinsdale Fire Department said.

The Red Cross is helping the family who lost their home.