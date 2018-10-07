  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMWCCO 4 News Sunday Morning
    11:00 AMThe NFL Today
    12:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:John Gagliardi, St. John's University
(credit: Gina Gagliardi Benson)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of John Gagliardi, the winningest college football coach in history, announced he has died at age 91.

The St. John’s University coach’s daughter, Gina Gagliardi Benson, announced his death in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“It is with great sadness that the Gagliardi family announces the death of John Gagliardi,” Benson wrote. “John was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others. His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.”

Gagliardi coached the Division III Johnnies from 1953 to 2012 and retired with a record of 489-138-11, collecting four national titles.

He was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2006, and since 1993, the Division III outstanding player of the year has taken home the Gagliardi Trophy.

“In honor of John, today make an effort to do what was effortless for John: Compliment your spouse many, many times today; listen intently to others; and ‘Be interested, not interesting.’ See the best in others,” Benson wrote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.