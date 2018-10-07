MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of John Gagliardi, the winningest college football coach in history, announced he has died at age 91.

The St. John’s University coach’s daughter, Gina Gagliardi Benson, announced his death in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“It is with great sadness that the Gagliardi family announces the death of John Gagliardi,” Benson wrote. “John was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others. His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.”

Gagliardi coached the Division III Johnnies from 1953 to 2012 and retired with a record of 489-138-11, collecting four national titles.

He was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2006, and since 1993, the Division III outstanding player of the year has taken home the Gagliardi Trophy.

“In honor of John, today make an effort to do what was effortless for John: Compliment your spouse many, many times today; listen intently to others; and ‘Be interested, not interesting.’ See the best in others,” Benson wrote.