MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins say they are aware of an incident involving third baseman Miguel Sano in the Dominican Republic.

Twins officials say the facts of the incident are not completely available, but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible and has no further comment.

According to a report from the Twins Daily baseball blog, Sano was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run involving law enforcement in the Dominican Republic. He was told to pull over during a routine road check, and ran over a police officer. The officer is reportedly hospitalized with a broken leg.

@Twins player @SanoMiguel involved in a hit and run in the Dominican Rep. According to sources, Sano ran over a policeman after being told to pull over, during a routine road check. The cop has a broken leg and is at a local clinic. #twins #miguelsano @MLB @MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/GEJBAuLP0v — Santo Domingo News 🇩🇴 (@StoDomingoNews) October 7, 2018

Sano had a rough season in 2018. He was demoted to Class A, missed the last two months of the season with a leg injury and played in just 71 games this year for the Twins.