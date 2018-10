MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Elisha Barno finished first in the men’s division of the Twin Cities Marathon and Sinke Biyadhilign placed first in the women’s division.

Barno had a time of 2:11:58, and Biyadhilign finished the race with a time of 2:33:04.

The 2018 #tcmarathon men’s champion is Elisha Barno, 2:11:57, unofficial pic.twitter.com/eKotp9G3k8 — TwinCities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 7, 2018

The 2018 women’s #tcmarathon champion is Sinke Biyadgilgn, 2:33:04 unofficial pic.twitter.com/H7eJcftrpX — TwinCities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 7, 2018

For full results visit the marathon website.