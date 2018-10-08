MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for a man who they say kidnapped a woman to flee the scene of a fatal September crash, and may now have left the state.

Authorities say Andre Ogburn aka Deshawn Jones, 31, was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 94 at the 7th Street exit Sept. 16.

According to the complaint, a woman who had been driving east bound on I-94 came upon a body lying in the road. She got out of her car and approached the person, but quickly realized the person had been killed.

When she returned to her car, a man, later identified as Ogburn, got into the front seat of the car and held a gun to the woman, directing her to bring him to Mickey’s Diner and said, “Dan is dead and I don’t want to go down for this.”

The woman recalled that Ogburn had been bleeding from his mouth and head, and used a shirt in the woman’s car to clean himself off.

When the woman got to Mickey’s, Ogburn took off on foot.

When officers arrived to the crash scene, they found a Chevrolet SUV with heavy rollover damage on the right side of the exit. In addition to the man found in the roadway, officers found an unconscious man who was subsequently transferred by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare. The extent of his injuries and are unknown.

The day Ogburn fled, he was described as a black man standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald, 200 to 230 pounds and wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts.

Ogburn had allegedly borrowed the SUV from a friend, who he told he left the scene of the accident because he has prior DWI convictions and wasn’t supposed to be driving.

Ogburn also has three prior felony convictions and is on federal probation.

Anyone with information about Ogburn’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.