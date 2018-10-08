MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a burglary in Eden Prairie over the weekend that turned deadly.

Eden Prairie police say the incident happened at about 10:41 p.n. Saturday at a residence on Jennifer Court. A woman told authorities she and an adult male were the victims of a burglary and robbery.

The woman told police two black men wearing all black broke into the home, and one of the suspects showed a handgun. The two burglary suspects spent a lengthy amount of time in the home before they fled with cash. The male victim in the residence also needed medical attention.

Authorities say they believe the crime was a targeted attack because of specific things the suspects said to the victims. Emergency personnel performed CPR on the adult male victim, who was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspects should contact the Eden Prairie Police Department at (952) 949-6200. Reward money is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.