Line 3, Pipeline Protests, Public Utilities Commission
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy has urged Minnesota regulators to stand by their decision to approve its proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said in a filing Monday that the Public Utilities Commission should deny petitions for reconsideration filed earlier by environmental and tribal groups and the state Commerce Department. Enbridge says the commission’s approval complies with the law and is supported by the record.

Several commissioners cited Line 3’s deteriorating condition when they approved the replacement this summer. Tribal and environmentalist opponents say the project threatens pristine areas and vow mass protests to block it.

The PUC doesn’t usually grant petitions for reconsideration, but they’re a necessary step in the process before opponents can appeal to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

