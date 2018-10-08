  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal House Fire, Foley

FOLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 59-year-old man has died after a Foley home erupted in flames Sunday night in the 14000 block of 78th Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, Foley firefighters were advised that a man had been in the second floor of the house and jumped out a second-story window because of the heavy smoke. Firefighters were also told another person could still be inside the home.

After extinguishing the fire on the first level of the house, firefighters discovered the body of the 59-year-old man.

The incident is under investigation.

