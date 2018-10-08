ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult male is dead after trying to out-run a Metro Transit Green Line train in St. Paul Monday night.

Metro Transit authorities say a pedestrian was hit at about 4:30 p.m. while trying to cross Syndicate as the Green Line train was heading westbound. The man was with another individual, and preliminary information shows the two were trying to beat the train.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The individual with him survived.

Green Line service experienced delays while the incident was being investigated, but resumed at about 5:20 p.m.