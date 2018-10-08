  • WCCO 4On Air

Austin City Limits, Christopher Jay White, Missing Man, Missing Person, Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family and friends are searching for a Minneapolis man who went missing in Austin, Texas over the weekend.

chris white 4 Minneapolis Man Goes Missing Attending Austin City Limits

Christopher Jay White hasn’t been seen since 6 a.m. Saturday morning, relatives say. White left his Airbnb along the Colorado River had hasn’t been seen since.

White is described as standing 6-feet, 4-inches tall, with short, curly brown hair, hazel eyes, and an athletic build. He was last seen wearing blue swim shorts.

White was in Austin, Texas, to attend the Austin City Limits music festival.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call Austin police at 512-974-5000.

