MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New Kids on the Block is slated to bring their ’80s pop hits to the Twin Cities next spring.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Monday that the iconic boy band will bring their Mix Tape Tour to St. Paul on June 11, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

Tickets for the throwback pop and hip-hop concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday. They can be purchased here.

The Mix Tape Tour will start on May 2 in Cincinnati and hit 53 cities before ending in Florida on July 14.

To mark the tour announcement, New Kids on the Block released a new song Monday called “80s Baby.” And, yes, it’s loaded with references from its namesake decade.