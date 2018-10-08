  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Police Shooting, Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — State agents are investigating a shooting by police in Superior.

Police say the 19-year-old man who was shot last Friday was a suspect in a business theft. Officers shot the man multiple times after confronting him in the city’s Central Park neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear how many officers were involved.

Authorities say the man was conscious when he was transported to a hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. His condition has not been released.

The officers are on standard administrative leave. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the case.

