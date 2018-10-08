St. Louis County, Minn. (WCCO) – A 25-year-old Aurora man was killed in a Sunday crash when the pickup truck he was driving rolled over into a ditch on Vermilion Trail, just south of the Ajax Road intersection.

Nathan Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from first responders. Police arrived just after 2 a.m. and found a pickup truck on its roof in the east ditch of Vermilion Trail. Montgomery was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

Police say the truck was driving south on Vermilion Trail and lost control of the truck near the Ajax Road intersection. The truck then skidded off the roadway where it rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.

According to police, alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. The crash is under investigation.