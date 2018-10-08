  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a drainage ditch in St. Paul on Monday.

St. Paul police say a maintenance worker for Xcel Energy was out doing work when he discovered a badly decomposed body in a drainage ditch near Seventh and Randolph. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the body, and will attempt to do an identification as well as cause of death.

Investigator say they aren’t sure if the body is male or female. The case is under investigation.

