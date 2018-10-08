MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rosemount teaching assistant has been placed on leave after posting a tweet over the weekend apparently asking for the killing of new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The tweet, posted Saturday, said: “So whose gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?” The tweet has since been deleted. The Twitter account has also been removed.

According to WCCO’s Reg Chapman, the Minneapolis FBI said they are aware of the tweet.

The Intermediate School District 917 released a statement Monday.

“Over the weekend, the district has received a complaint regarding an employee. The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Pursuant with the data practices act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter. ”

The district says the teacher is a paraprofessional.

The tweet was posted on the same day that Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a bitterly divided U.S. Senate. It followed weeks of controversy surrounding claims that he sexually assaulted women three decades ago, which he strongly denies.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman is looking into this story, so check back as more information becomes available.