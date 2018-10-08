  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Rod Rosenstein
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a meeting with President of the Republic of Chile, Sebastian Pinera in the Oval Office of the White House on September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump said he would defer to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on whether to open an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (credit: Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t have plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein’s job security has been under question since news reports last month that he had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

Rosenstein is joining Trump aboard Air Force One to an event in Florida on Monday, a likely indication that his Justice Department job is at least temporarily safe.

Trump told reporters Monday that he has a “very good relationship” with Rosenstein. Their meeting two weeks ago was postponed amid the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

