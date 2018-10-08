  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:ATV Accident, Pierz

PIERZ TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after the ATV she was riding rolled on top of her.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Karla Scheel was riding as a passenger on the ATV Sunday evening when the driver, Eric Scholl, 45, crossed the intersection of the Soo-Line Trail and 280th Avenue and subsequently rolled it.

Scheel was ejected from the ATV and became trapped underneath. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Scholl was taken into custody and is being held at the Morrison County Jail on pending charges.

The accident is still under investigation.

