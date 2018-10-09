MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Nikki Haley has resigned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, CBS News has confirmed.

She is slated to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at 11:30 a.m.

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

Haley, a rookie to international politics, was an unusual pick for to be U.N. envoy.

As South Carolina governor, she was outspoken in her criticism of Trump during the 2016 campaign — a stance that effectively disqualified other candidates for top administration positions.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley alluded to Trump in denouncing “the siren call of the angriest voices” who disrespected America’s immigrants. Trump tweeted that “The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley.”

