MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jimmy Butler is reportedly back in Minnesota as the Timberwolves get ready to begin the regular season, but his status with the team hasn’t changed.

According to a report from The Athletic, Butler reportedly met again with Timberwolves Coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau. There, he made it known once again his desire to be traded from the team.

Jimmy Butler has returned to Minnesota, and in a meeting with Tom Thibodeau on Monday, reiterated his desire to be traded, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 9, 2018

Butler already declined a four-year, $110 million maximum contract from the Timberwolves in the offseason, knowing he was in the final year of his contract and would become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season. If he doesn’t want to stay in Minnesota, it’s in the Timberwolves’ best interest to find a track package for him and avoid letting him leave without getting anything in return.

Butler helped lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 years last season, despite missing significant time in the second half due to a knee injury.

Butler didn’t travel with the team for preseason games and hasn’t attended a single team workout since his original request for a trade.

The Timberwolves open the regular season Oct. 17 at San Antonio.