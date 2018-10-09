MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 72-year-old northern Minnesota man died Monday morning after his ATV collided with a pickup truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man, of Twin Valley, failed to yield right of way at an intersection near Flom Township, which is about 50 miles northeast of Moorhead.

The man’s name has yet to be released.

Troopers say the ATV was going south on 450th Street just after 11 a.m. and didn’t stop for a truck going east on Highway 113.

The truck’s driver, a 52-year-old man from Mahnomen, was not injured in the crash.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.