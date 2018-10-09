  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATV Crash, Fatal Crash
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 72-year-old northern Minnesota man died Monday morning after his ATV collided with a pickup truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man, of Twin Valley, failed to yield right of way at an intersection near Flom Township, which is about 50 miles northeast of Moorhead.

The man’s name has yet to be released.

Troopers say the ATV was going south on 450th Street just after 11 a.m. and didn’t stop for a truck going east on Highway 113.

The truck’s driver, a 52-year-old man from Mahnomen, was not injured in the crash.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.