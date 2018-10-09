ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A new report shows Minnesota is more than halfway to reaching its goal toward reducing 30 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2027.

The Enterprise Sustainability report shows Minnesota is making fast progress toward meeting its sustainability goals set by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2017.

“This report demonstrates that our smart, sustained commitment to conservation is paying off,” Dayton said in a statement. “Reducing waste, increasing our reliance on renewable energy and using less energy overall, is saving money and contributing to the betterment of our environment.”

Dayton’s sustainability proposal includes a 15 percent reduction in water use, a 30 percent reduction in vehicle fossil fuel consumption, a 30 percent reduction in energy intensity per square foot, 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a 25 percent increase in sustainable purchasing and a 75 percent combined recycling and composting rate.

“Still, there is much work to do, and much more to gain, by building upon these improvements across state government,” Dayton said.

Minnesota recently joined the Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership, which is a program that helps increase green power use among organizations to advance the development of those sources.

To view the whole report, visit the Minnesota Department of Administration’s website.