Filed Under:Christopher White, Missing Man, Missing Person
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing Minnesota man in Texas has been called off.

Authorities say they likely found his body Monday in a lake.

Friends reported Christopher White, of Minneapolis, missing on Saturday morning. He was attending the Austin City Limits music festival.

The sheriff’s office says White was intoxicated and went down to the dock on Lake Austin.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, someone called authorities, saying they had seen a body near where White was reported missing.

The medical examiner will confirm if the body is White.

Investigators don’t yet know if foul play is involved.

