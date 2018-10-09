MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Winter is still a good two months away, but parts of Minnesota will get their first significant snow Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday night that will last until Thursday morning. Some parts of northwestern Minnesota could see more than six inches of snow by Thursday morning, and strong winds.

Here is the latest model data…some towns could see 6 inches of snow. It will be a heavy, wet snow. pic.twitter.com/EiRAXhaZPK — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) October 9, 2018

The snow will continue throughout much of Wednesday before clearing out by early Thursday morning. The areas likely to get the most snow range from Bemidji and to the northwest, into North Dakota.

The southern half of the state has gotten drenched by consistent rainfall the last several days. The Twin Cities will get steady, if not heavy rain, overnight. A Flood Watch is in effect for southeastern Minnesota Tuesday night, where several inches of rain have already fallen.

Thursday will be windy and cold across much of the state before our first freeze Friday night.