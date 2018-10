MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Roseville are advising people to stay away from a residential area of the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the area in question is on the 2500 block of Charlotte Street North in Roseville.

There, police say a suspect or suspects in a burglary have barricaded themselves in a residence.

**PLEASE** stay away from the area of 2500 Block of Charlotte St. N in Roseville until further notice (See pic.) Burglary suspect(s) barricaded in a residence. pic.twitter.com/9gDdaLIiZT — Roseville, MN Police (@RosevilleMN_PD) October 9, 2018

This is a developing situation, so check back for more.