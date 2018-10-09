  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested for arson in connection with an April 2015 fire that caused significant damage at a Waite Park quarry.

Waite Park police and the State Fire Marshal have been investigating the incident for more than three years, since it happened on April 12, 2015. Authorities arrested Raymond James Curtis of St. Cloud on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

raymond curtis St. Cloud Man Arrested In 2015 Waite Park Quarry Arson

(credit: Stearns County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the fire caused several million dollars in damage at the Martin Marietta granite quarry. Nobody was injured in the fire, and evidence collected at the scene suggested it was intentionally set.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information should contact the Arson Reward Hotline at 1 (800) 723-2020.

