MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of a popular Halloween attraction is facing backlash after an alleged Facebook post to his employees said the attraction has a “zero tolerance policy with Somalis.”

The post has been circulated widely online.

Matt Dunn, the creator of Chaska’s Scream Town, told WCCO the post was in reference to a group of eight to 10 teenagers of Somali descent who were accused of improper behavior, including using foul language and cutting in line. He said the message was supposed to privately address that particular situation and that his message was poorly written.

A message has since been posted to Scream Town’s Facebook page apologizing.

