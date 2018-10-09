MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As southern Minnesota deals autumn rains this week, the northwestern corner of the state could see a blast of winter, with more than 6 inches of snow stacking up in some areas.

The National Weather Service says a storm is tracking to hit northwestern Minnesota late Tuesday night and last through early Thursday morning. Three to six inches of snow could fall, with more stacking up in certain areas.

The wintry conditions are expected to affect travel, especially Wednesday evening, as winds could gust up to 30 mph hour. Expect reduced visibly and possible power outages and downed trees.

The possibility of snow continues for Wednesday with snow amounts of 3-6" across the region; locally higher amounts possible. #ndwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/u9oOkoJLDh — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) October 9, 2018

While heavy snow looks to fall during the storm, it’s unclear exactly where it will land. It all depends on where the heavy snow and strong winds set up over northern Minnesota.

Currently, weather officials say the heaviest snow band could set up in a line stretching from Grand Forks to Roseau, or it could be further south, between Detroit Lakes and Bemidji.

Either way, wherever that bend sets up, that’s where the heaviest snow will fall.

Following the snow, temperatures in northern Minnesota look to be cool, so the snow could linger around for a while. Still, highs look to climb above freezing after the storm and the weekend is slated to bring sunshine.

Meanwhile, in southeastern Minnesota, a flood watch is in effect until Wednesday morning.

Communities there could see up to 2 inches of rain and possible river flooding.