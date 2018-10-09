MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul officials have announced a proposal to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Mayor Melvin Carter and Councilmember Chris Tolbert announced the move Tuesday.

“As part of our drive to build a city that works for all of us, we’ve committed ourselves to insuring that no one who works full-time is ever stuck raising their children in poverty,” Carter said.

Carter says with the current state minimum wage of $9.65 an hour, people who work 40 hours a week still end the year $5,000 below the federal poverty level.

“I commend and appreciate Councilmember Tolbert’s leadership in crafting a strong ordinance that will give a much needed raise to 56,000 St. Paul workers and their families,” Carter said.

Carter says that he hopes to have the ordinance passed by the end of the year.

If passed, the $15 minimum wage would begin phasing in across St. Paul businesses as early as 2020.

The first reading of the bill is set for next week.