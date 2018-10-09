MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target announced it will host a seasonal hiring event in stores throughout the country beginning Friday.

Fifty-seven Twin Cities stores are slated to hire 7,000 new team members, while 10,000 new employees overall are expected to be hired across the state.

The company plans to add about 120,000 seasonal employees to its stores and distribution centers nationwide.

Those interested can apply ahead of the hiring events on Target’s website, or can visit a Target store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.