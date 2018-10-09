MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota student was attacked and robbed Monday night as they were walking near campus.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. near the Pillsbury Court Apartments at 11th Avenue SE and 5th Street SE.

The victim said they had been walking when a group of three to four men approached them and knocked them down, punching them and stealing their phone.

The alleged attackers then fled the scene.

The victim was unable to provide descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.