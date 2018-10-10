MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow will be sticking around in northern Minnesota, but it’s also expected to make its way further south Wednesday.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, the snow system in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas will be shifting east.

“West-central Minnesota should be see an inch or two of snow, and the Twin Cities could get a couple of flakes late tonight,” Brickman said.

Brickman says that whatever little snow reaches the metro area is not expected to stick because wet soil is too warm.

“But St. Cloud, I would pay attention there. There is a chance that overnight as that cooler air moves in, we could see a half-inch of snow stick on some grassy areas,” Brickman said.

Further north, an inch or two is expected in Alexandria, and three to six inches of snow expected around the Bemidji area.

“I think it’ll stick, because it will certainly be cold enough,” Brickman said.

Meanwhile, damp and dreary weather continues in the metro area Wednesday. A dry, but cold and windy day is expected Thursday.

“No rain on Thursday, but boy it’s gonna be cold,” Brickman said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-40s. The average temperatures for this time of year is 60s.