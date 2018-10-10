MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Data from the PEW Research Center shows immigration arrests have spiked nearly 70 percent in the St. Paul region under the Trump administration.

In an effort to fight back against national policies at a city level, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey unveiled new police squad car signs on Wednesday.

The signs will be in both English and Spanish, and will be displayed in each of the city’s 190 squad cars.

“They will make it clear you don’t have to answer questions about where you were born, your immigration status, whether you are a citizen and that you have the right to remain silent,” said Frey.

The City of Minneapolis already has a separation ordinance in place, which prohibits police and city employees from asking people about their immigration status.

That rule does not apply to nearby jurisdictions.

“Hennepin County does not and Hennepin County runs the jail,” said immigration defense attorney Kara Lynum.

“We feel this is just another step in making sure that the rights of all of our people in Minneapolis are being respected,” said Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal.

Frey said the city’s police chief is in full support of the signs, but the president of the police officer’s union calls the move “all too typical of the lunatic left.”

In a statement, Lieutenant Bob Kroll said, “With 200 shooting victims in the city year-to-date, the political response is to be sure and advise people who are here illegally of their rights, while in the back of a squad car. It’s simply insane.”

The Minneapolis Police Department began displaying the signs on Wednesday.