MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just days after reportedly reiterating a request for a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler was on the practice floor with his teammates on Wednesday.

You read that correctly.

According to an ESPN report, Butler practiced with the Timberwolves on Wednesday. It’s not clear to what extent he participated, but he was at the team facility with teammates. Butler was not made available to speak to the media after practice.

Jimmy Butler practiced with the Timberwolves today, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

Butler had been seen working out on his own in the Twin Cities while the Timberwolves have been holding training camp workouts. He didn’t travel with the team when it headed west for preseason games.

A report emerged on Tuesday that the day before, he met with Tom Thibodeau for a third time to make it clear his desire to be traded. Butler turned down a four-year, $110 million contract from the Timberwolves in the offseason. He would become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and would likely get a five-year maximum contract from interested suitors.

It would be in the Timberwolves’ best interest to trade Butler if they can’t convince him to return.

The Timberwolves open the regular season Oct. 17 at San Antonio.