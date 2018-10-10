  • WCCO 4On Air

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves, Tom Thibodeau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just days after reportedly reiterating a request for a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler was on the practice floor with his teammates on Wednesday.

You read that correctly.

According to an ESPN report, Butler practiced with the Timberwolves on Wednesday. It’s not clear to what extent he participated, but he was at the team facility with teammates. Butler was not made available to speak to the media after practice.

Butler had been seen working out on his own in the Twin Cities while the Timberwolves have been holding training camp workouts. He didn’t travel with the team when it headed west for preseason games.

A report emerged on Tuesday that the day before, he met with Tom Thibodeau for a third time to make it clear his desire to be traded. Butler turned down a four-year, $110 million contract from the Timberwolves in the offseason. He would become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and would likely get a five-year maximum contract from interested suitors.

It would be in the Timberwolves’ best interest to trade Butler if they can’t convince him to return.

The Timberwolves open the regular season Oct. 17 at San Antonio.

