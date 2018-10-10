  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fugitive, Indiana, Tiesha Monique Moore

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A fugitive from Minnesota who taunted authorities on social media, vowing that she’d “never be caught,” has been arrested in northern Indiana.

Thirty-one-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore was apprehended Monday by members of the Twin Cities Apprehension Team in Michigan City. She was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants, including felony theft and domestic assault, all from Minnesota’s Stearns and Benton counties.

She’s being held in Indiana, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski says a local informant helped in the arrest in the city along Lake Michigan, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Twin Cities Apprehension Team lead investigator Stew Peters says multiple residences in Minnesota, North Dakota and Indiana were searched for Moore, who had taunted investigators on Facebook that she would “never be caught.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.