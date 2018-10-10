MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL “take-a-knee” protest is suddenly part of a southern Minnesota Congressional race.

A new Republican ad attacks the Democratic candidate for supporting the right to protest during the national anthem. A strategy we saw last week when President Donald Trump campaigned in Rochester.

But is it true?

The longest sustained applause President Trump received at a recent Minnesota rally was for this line:

“We’re standing up for Minnesota. And we are standing proudly for our National Anthem,” Trump said.

It is part of a strategy to motivate Republican voters.

Like this negative ad attacking First District Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Feehan, who is an Iraq War vet with a bronze star for valor.

“Feehan sold out to extremists. Celebrating Colin Kaepernick’s protests of our national anthem,” the ad says.

That’s a distortion of Kaepernick’s protest, and what Feehan said.

Kaepernick’s “take-a-knee” movement is not about the national anthem. It’s a protest against police violence and racial inequality. And it’s dividing America.

Public opinion polls say 54 percent of Americans say kneeling during the national anthem is not appropriate. But look at breakdown by political party: 72 percent of Democrats say it is OK. But 88 percent of Republicans say it is not.

Republicans used the national anthem in Georgia, Texas and Tennessee.

In Minnesota, what Feehan supported was Kaepernick’s right to protest, tweeting: “It is the precise use of freedom I fought for on foreign soil.”

We rate this ad deceptive, out of context and mostly false. That’s Reality Check.

Feehan is running against Republican candidate Jim Hagedorn, who is not responsible for the ad.