MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The master plan for the land where the Ford plant sat for nearly 100 years in St. Paul will be revealed Wednesday night.

Minnesota developer Ryan Companies will lead the project. The announcement is slated for 7 p.m., inside the Highland Park Middle School Auditorium.

People who live near the plant, which spans 122 acres along the Mississippi River, are divided over what it should look like. There are concerns about density and traffic.

Ryan Companies has delayed its plan announcement for weeks, allowing more time to gather facts and input from the community.

Per the city’s plan for the land, it’s known that the project will be a high-density urban village with a new street grid, parks, housing, and retail.

Ryan Companies has said it will make sure the affordable housing goals of the project are met.

Many hope the plan is a good compromise for people who wanted the project to be a neighborhood within a neighborhood. Others, however, have resisted that idea.

The Ford site has a potential redevelopment value of #1.3 billion and tax revenue of more than $20 million annually.