MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Surveillance video from a southern Minnesota campground captured a tornado tearing through its facility last month.

Kamp Dels, in Waterville, was victim to one of the 15 confirmed tornadoes that touched down on Sept. 20. The tornado damaged buildings and trailers in the campground, but no injuries were reported.

Grant Pope, whose family owns and operates the campground, shared the surveillance footage with WCCO-TV. One camera captured the severe weather barreling by the campground’s barn. Another captured the powerful storm as it blew by the pool.

“The fact that this disaster came through and all the people on the place are able to walk away without a scratch is an absolute miracle,” Pope said.

Since the surveillance video was shared on the campground’s Facebook page Tuesday, the video has gone viral, amassing more than 250,000 views.

The clean-up of the campground has been a slow but sure process, Pope says. The damaged trailers are being hauled out one-by-one, the water lines have been replaced and there’s hope the power lines will be fixed before winter.

“This has been a life changing experience for all of us involved,” Pope said. “We are so thankful to look around and be able to clean up the mess TOGETHER…To be able to clean up this mess with your family, friends, community, and guests is amazing.”

