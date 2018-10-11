MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a string of four armed robberies that evening in the south metro.

The Apple Valley Police Department says officers took two men and a juvenile male into custody. Their names have not been released.

Police say the first robbery was reported just before 5 p.m., in the parking lot of an Apple Valley business. The victim told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

About an hour later, a similar robbery was reported in Eagan. The victim’s description of the robbers matched that of the previous victim, although the second victim said that there were three suspects.

Two more robberies happened over the next 30 minutes. One in Burnsville and another in Apple Valley.

When Apple Valley officers responded to the last robbery, they found a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle in a business parking lot.

The suspect vehicle tried to speed off but crashed into a squad car. Police say minor injuries were suffered, but weren’t clear if officers or the suspects were hurt.

The suspect car proved to have been stolen from Minneapolis earlier in the day.

The robberies remain under investigation.