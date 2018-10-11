CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) – No officers will be criminally charged with the death of 16-year-old Archer Amorosi, who was shot and killed by police in Chanhassen in July. Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced the decision Thursday.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6400 block of Oriole Avenue on July 13 after a woman called 911 saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat. When authorities arrived, they encountered the boy and deployed a Taser.

At one point during the encounter, two sheriff’s deputies – Carver County Sheriff’s Cpl. Jake Hodge and Carver County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Larson — fired their weapons, hitting the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Carver County report, the Carver County Attorney’s Office reviewed all reports, transcribed statements, autopsy and toxicological findings, squad videos, related audio statements, the single bodycam video involved in the incident, and hired an independent use-of-force expert to render an independent opinion before reaching the no charges conclusion.

Under Minnesota law, the use of deadly force was justified in the officer-involved shooting, the report states.