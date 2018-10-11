ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo another back surgery.

The Democratic governor’s office announced on Thursday he would have surgery Friday morning to fuse several vertebrae in his lower back. The procedure is meant to improve his leg strength and stability. Dayton is expected to spend several days recovering in the hospital.

It’s the third such procedure for the 71-year-old governor who has weathered a handful of health problems during his two terms in office. Dayton previously had two similar back surgeries and a 2013 procedure to repair a hip muscle.

Last year, Dayton revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer one day after collapsing during his State of the State address. Dayton had surgery and is now in remission.

Dayton is set to leave office in January.

