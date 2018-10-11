  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Hit And Run, Uptown Minneapolis
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 48-year-old traffic control agent was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in uptown Minneapolis while enforcing metered parking.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been identified.

The incident happened on Hennepin Avenue just north of Lagoon Avenue at 10:18 p.m. The agent was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minneapolis police are searching for the vehicle and driver. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, the MPD tip line at 612-692-8477, or text CrimeStoppers at 847411. Enter “MPD” and space before providing information if submitting a tip via text message.

