EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — By now you’ve heard the stat, how Adam Thielen is the first player in the Super Bowl era with five straight 100-yard games to start a season.

How’s a guy go from where Thielen started his career to where it is now? Or better yet, as WCCO’s David McCoy asks, what could he possibly do to surprise us next?

He leads the NFL in catches. He’s second in yards, just five yards from first. He leads the league in first-down catches — an astounding 31 of his 47 receptions have gone for first downs.

Is Adam Thielen the best receiver in the NFL? Actually, did he even know that stuff?

“No, I don’t really care. Just trying to win the day. Because you start thinking about that stuff, you can lose your game real quick,” Thielen said.

You stop working so hard to get even better. That’s something Thielen’s never done. His dogged work ethic is what got him here.

“So I’m just trying to focus on today and make sure that I’m trying to help this team win games,” Thielen said.

We could tell you all about Thielen’s unbelievable rise from Division II rookie tryout free agent to Pro Bowler, but you already know all about that. What’s amazing is how Thielen keeps pushing his ceiling higher.

Kyle Rudolph shared a clue into how.

“We were joking earlier today about, one of my earliest memories of Adam are him playing corner on scout team defense his first year. Just, he was going to do whatever he could to help our team get ready for games on Sundays. Whatever he could do to help our team win,” Rudolph said. “That mindset hasn’t changed over the last six years. But his role’s changed a little bit.”

It is crazy when you think about Thielen’s progression. From rookie tryout, to undrafted free agent, to making the practice squad, to making the team, to making the field on special teams, to making the starting lineup, to making the Pro Bowl, to setting NFL records. Just makes you wonder what he has in store for us next.