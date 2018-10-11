  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Coleman, Habitat for Humanity, Local TV, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota city and business leaders joined forces to build homes for those in need Thursday.

As a part of a bigger project at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, 20 CEOs helped build two twin homes along St. Paul’s Whitall Street.

The goal is to provide 12 families with six twin homes at the site.

Former St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman became president of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity last summer. Joined by Coleman at the site was Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leopold, one of the event’s co-chairs.

In addition to building homes, Habitat for Humanity helps the new homeowners finance their mortgages.

Visit their website for applications and information about the program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.