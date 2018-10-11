MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota city and business leaders joined forces to build homes for those in need Thursday.

As a part of a bigger project at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, 20 CEOs helped build two twin homes along St. Paul’s Whitall Street.

The goal is to provide 12 families with six twin homes at the site.

Former St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman became president of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity last summer. Joined by Coleman at the site was Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leopold, one of the event’s co-chairs.

In addition to building homes, Habitat for Humanity helps the new homeowners finance their mortgages.

Visit their website for applications and information about the program.