ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The ThreeSixty Journalism program at the University of St. Thomas teaches diverse highs school students about journalism.

Each year, it chooses a handful of seniors for a full-tuition scholarship.

Thursday night, they met professionals who have benefited from the program. WCCO-TV photographer Dymanh Chhoun told the crowd about the impact the program made on his career.

ThreeSixty Journalism relies on donations to help fund scholarships.

Here is how you can donate.