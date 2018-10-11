  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Weezer and the Pixies are slated to headline a show together in the Twin Cities this spring.

Xcel Energy announced Thursday that the bands will take the stage in St. Paul on March 30.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Oct. 19. They will be available for online purchase here.
The St. Paul stop is part of a 21-city tour marking the coming release of Weezer’s twelfth album, “The Black Album,” in 2019.

As part of the tour announcement, the band released a single titled “Can’t Knock the Hustle.” The music video, starring Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, can be watched below.

