MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people love this time of year for the fall colors, others just want to get spooked.

Halloween is right around the corner, and there are several events this weekend to get you in the spirit.

SurlyFest

SurlyFest is back.

The party starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Beer Hall and Beer Garden in Minneapolis.

Enjoy an array of music, food trucks, games, inflatables, steins, and, of course, beer, and all of it headlined by The Hold Steady.

The Zombie Pub Crawl

Get ready to be spooked in Minneapolis.

Thousands upon thousands of undead souls will pour into the streets, bars, and taprooms.

The Zombie Pub Crawl has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “World’s Largest Gathering of Zombies.”

The 14th annual crawl takes place in Northeast Minneapolis this year.

St. Paul Art Crawl

Art lovers will want to be in St. Paul this weekend.

It’s the Fall Saint Paul Art Crawl.

More than 400 artists will display their work in studios throughout lower town and downtown as well as other parts of the city.

Check out all kinds of art from paintings, photographs, jewelry and more Friday through Sunday.

Hyland Hills Chairlift Rides

Finally, take in the fall colors from new heights.

For $5 you can ride the chairlifts at Hyland Hills in Bloomington and enjoy the picturesque view from one of the highest elevations in Hennepin County.

At sunset, there will be live folk music, s’mores by the campfire, and you can also walk down a lantern-lit trail to the bottom of the hill.